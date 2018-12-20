CSOs urge Katsina assembly to summon revenue board, MDAs over poor IGR

By Bashir Bello

Worried by the poor Internally-Generated Revenue, IGR, in Katsina State, Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, in the state have called on the state House of Assembly to summon the state Board of Internal Revenue and other revenue-generating bodies to explain why they failed to meet targeted revenue in the state.

Secretary of the coalition, Armayau Abdulhamid made the call in a letter to the leadership of the Assembly.

Abdulhamid said the state’s IGR performance was poor, citing instances with the approved IGR and actual IGR since 2013.

He said: “The House should call on the Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue and other revenue generating MDAs to explain why the targeted revenue is not achieved and proffer ways of boosting the IGR base within the current financial year.

“They should also call on the executive arm to ensure adherence to the budget calendar.”