CSOs urge Buhari to sign the amended electoral bill

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—A coalition of 20 South East Based Human Rights and Democracy Organisations, SBCHROs, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to assent the amended electoral bill passed by the National Assembly, alleging that the President was hatching a plot to undermine and destabilise the 2019 elections.

“The coalition views the refusal of Mr. President to assent to the amended Electoral Act as a pointer to the Presidency’s sinister plot to undermine and destabilise the 2019 elections”, the group alleged.

Rising from a meeting in Onitsha, SBCHROs, in a communiqué signed by the leaders of the various human rights groups and made available to newsmen urged Nigerians to protect the democratic tenets and “to rise up and demand that Mr. President do the right thing by assenting to that bill; failure of which the administration should be voted out including being held responsible, should anything untoward happens to the 2019 general polls.”

It also noted with dismay “the present militarisation of the political process and landscape in Nigeria, particularly South East and South South Nigeria,” and warned that the situation has already compromised the army’s neutrality in the democratic process.