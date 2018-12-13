CRISIS: Don’t recognise Olukere, Ikere princes tell Ekiti Govt

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI——PRINCES in Ikere Ekiti, under the aegis of Council of Omowas, have advised the state government against acceding to the request of the Olukere of Ikere Ekiti, Ganiyu Obasoyin, for recognition as traditional ruler in the ancient town.

The princes said this during a chat with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti.

They clarified that the Olukere title was for the Chief Priest of Olosunta and was never a title of traditional ruler, adding that Ikere has only one king, known and addressed as the Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti.

According to them: “There has never been any Olukere as oba and head of Ikere Kingdom in history.

“Therefore, Ganiyu Obasoyin has no locus standi to either apply for or aspire to be Oba of quarters much more the whole of Ikere Ekiti.”

The council, represented by the Alairerin, Chief Peter Adepoju; the Edemo, Chief Ojo Abioye, the Ejemua, Chief Giwa Ebenezar; and Omowas’ Secretary, Prince Ezekiel Adesuyi spoke in reaction to the request by Ganiyu for instrument of appointment and staff of office from the state government.

The Olukere, had during a visit to the Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, said that giving him “staff of office will give the Olukere stool of my forefathers official recognition and the right to sit in Ekiti State Council of Obas.”

Olukere claimed his forebears were recognised traditional rulers in the community and had enjoyed some level of recognition during the colonial days.

Olukere appealed to the Dr Kayode Fayemi administration to give him recognition as a substantial king in Ikere and Ekiti State, saying “that step will correct the wrong of the past done to Olukere stool.”

But the princes said: “All the claims to obaship of Odo Oja Quarters of Ikere Kingdom by Ganiyu Obasoyin and his supporters are baseless, untenable, unsupported by history, fact, law and reality. Therefore his claims should be dismissed and rejected for lack of merit whatsoever.

“Currently, there is no approval for Chief Priest of Olosunta as the Ogoga, the prescribed authority, did not, at any time, approve Ganiyu Obasoyin as the chief priest. The position remains vacant until a credible and reliable candidate is presented to the king and is approved.”