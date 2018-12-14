Credit Direct CEO, Akinwande Ademosu gets Harvard Alumni recognition

The Managing Director Credit Direct, Akinwande Ademosu clinched the Harvard Business School Association of Nigeria (HBSAN) leadership awards for General Management at the Harvard Alumni awards in recognition for his excellent service in the financial lending space.

The awards which was presented to him at the Harvard alumni Grand Ball of the Eko Hotel and Suites on December 7, 2018 had alumni of the prestigious institution, as well as notable public figure such in attendance.

Commenting at the award ceremony, Akinwande Ademosu, MD/CEO of Credit Direct stated that “it is a very proud moment for me and I am particularly delighted. This is another form of motivation-to always do more; this recognition is to the relentless effort and commitment of every member of staff at Credit Direct Limited who always gives their best to achieve an excellent result.

This win is for us… Thank you. Thank you for the award/recognition, being a member of this community gives me joy as we have over the years shown ourselves as role models and inspired different generations. We will continue to impact our immediate communities and show our relevance in the society”.

The Harvard Business School mission is to educate leaders who make a difference in the world regarding relevant growth and development within their immediate community and business landscape. Over the years. Harvard Alumni has recognized several outstanding men and women with this important honor of the Alumni Achievement Award.

These are individuals who throughout their careers have significantly added value to their companies and communities while upholding the highest standards of the prestigious institution.

Akinwande received the award this year for his outstanding leadership at Credit Direct Limited; the pioneer unsecured consumer lending company in Nigeria which in the last eleven years created and led that market segment disbursing over One Hundred and Fifty Billion Naira to more than One Point Five million beneficiaries across the Country. This is evidence of over a decade of outstanding experience and proven managerial competence.