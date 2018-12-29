CRC emerges Credit Bureau Provider of the year

By Olayinka Ajayi

Foremost credit agency, CRC, Credit Bureau has emerged the Credit Bureau Provider of the Year for contributing to the nation’s economy through its innovative product and services that enhances credits for strategic development.

The company was named the winner of the coveted award at the fourth Nigeria Finance Innovation Awards 2018. According to the Organisers, “CRC has consistent performance in the industry as technology driven platform that allows lenders and credit granters, automate their credit processes and access over 15 products and services.”

The annual awards reward success, growth and innovations of finance executives and their teams’ efforts towards its organisations sustainability, while showcasing excellent work that has been rendered by firms that provided them with the services, support and technology which enabled their success.

In the same vein, CRC’s Managing Director/CEO Mr ‘Tunde Popoola was awarded the Credit Bureau CEO of the Year 2018 for his numerous contributions in the growth of the Nigerian economy through innovative products and services that enhance access to credit for strategic development.