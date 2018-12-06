Court stops Kano Assembly from investigating Ganduje

A Kano High Court has ruled that the state House of Assembly lacks the power to investigate or invite the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, over any alleged criminal case.

Justice Ahmed Badamasi, who gave the ruling, Thursday, said the power to investigate criminal charges was vested in the police, Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

The judge, therefore, gave an order restraining the House from interviewing or inviting any person on the bribery allegation against Governor Ganduje as published by Daily Nigerian newspaper.

The judge said the assembly, by constitution, only had the power to make laws and review existing laws but not the power to investigate criminal matters

The suit was filed by national coordinator of Lawyers for Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria, a pro-democracy group, Muhammad Zubairu.

Nuraini Jimoh, counsel to the plaintiff, applauded the ruling, while Muhammad Waziri, the defendant’s lawyer, said he would consult his clients on their next line of action.

The state assembly had set up a seven-man committee to investigate the bribery allegation against Ganduje.

Reacting to the court ruling yesterday, chairman of the seven-man committee set up on the matter, Baffa Dangundi, said: “I will not comment on behalf of the House. The House will deliberate on the matter, take a decision and make it public.”