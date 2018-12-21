Court sentences teenager to 2 years in prison for raping a minor

An Upper Area Court II, Kabong in Jos, on Friday sentenced a 15-year-old student to two years in prison for raping a nine-year-old girl.

The judge, Nanlang Dashe , who sentenced the minor after he pleaded guilty to rape and begged the court for leniency.

Dashe who did not gove the convict an option to pay fine, held that it would serve as deterrent to others who would want to indulge in such crimes.

Dashe also ordered that the accused be taken to a juvenile home to serve his jail term.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ezekiel Galadima, told the court that the case was reported by one Abdullahi Ishaku of Igbaji village, the victim’s uncle on May.3.

He said that the case was transferred from the Police Divisional Headquarters Jos to the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Departmen.

Galadima told the court that the accused lured the girl into the bush and raped her.

Galadima said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 283 of the penal code law of Northern Nigeria.