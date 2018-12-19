Court sentences house help to 4 hours community service for threatening employer’s life

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ court on Wednesday, sentenced a 28-year-old house help, Akpan Victor, to four hours community service for threatening his employer’s life.

Victor, who resides in Yaba area of Lagos, pleaded guilty to one count of breach of peace and begged the court for leniency.

Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Ogherem,who sentenced the convict, added that the punishment would have been stiffer if the convict had wasted the time of the court.

She ordered that the convict to submit two passport photographs of himself and a signed undertaking to be of good behavior to the court.

“I don’t see any reason to keep the defendant perpetually in custody for such a charge that could easily have been resolved at the police station between the parties, I hereby dismiss this case,” Oghere ruled.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye had told the court that the matter was reported on Dec. 14, at Adekunle Police Station, Yaba, by one Emilia Ezeude, of Old Yaba Road, Lagos.

She said that on Dec. 11, the convict had locked the complainant up in her house, threatening to kill her; claiming he had done it before.

Olaluwoye said that the complainant corrected the convict on a house chore he was not doing well and had reported him to the agent whom she had employed him from.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 56 (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised). (NAN)