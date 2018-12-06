Court sacks Anambra APC chairman, others

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Thursday sacked the state chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Emeka Ibe and other members of the executive committee of the party in the state.

A chairmanship aspirant of the party, Mr. Onyi Uzochukwu, had dragged Ibe and the state state executive of the party to court after the party’s congress that produced Ibe.

In the suit number FHC/AWK/CS/70/2018, Uzochukwu alleged that the state chairman, Emeka Ibe was not properly nominated for the congress, having not purchased the form of the party as required by the party’s guidelines and asked the court to nullify the congress and call for a fresh one..

In his judgment, the presiding judge, Justice I. B Gafai, nullified the congress and ordered for a fresh state congress for the party in the state.

Reacting on the development, the state publicity secretary of the party, Mr. Okelo Madukaife said the court processes concerning the judgment were not served to any of the persons allegedly sacked by the court.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to reports in some section of the media to the effect that the Anambra State executive of APC has been dissolved by a Federal High Court sitting in Awka.

“Our state executive has not been served with any court process in any high court matter relating to any subject around our mandate duly conferred on May 19,2018.

“Consequently, our executive will be surprised if the judgment is entered in a matter in which it has not defended itself on.

‘However, given our status as a party of the rule of law and due process, we shall if and when we are served with such a process and judgment, study it properly with a view to doing the needful within the hierarchy of laws and courts in Nigeria.

“For now, we remain in our duty post, with three years and a half to complete our tenure. In the interim, our executive remains intact , properly constituted and within the due discharge of its duties in our great party.”