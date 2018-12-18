Court remands two persons for allegedly kidnapping employers children

Lagos – Two women, Bose Kola, 19, and Deborah Ekola, 25, who allegedly conspired to kidnap two siblings, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.



The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adedayo, remanded the duo at the Kirikiri Prisons pending an outcome of legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Adedayo had squashed the bail application brought before her by the counsel to the accused, F.S. Oladele who had pleaded with the court to admit his client to bail.

“I refuse to exercise my discretion by granting the accused bail, I hereby remand them in prison pending an outcome of legal advice,” she said.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione had told the court that the accused committed the offences on Nov. 26, at 2.30 p.m., at Gbagada, Lagos.

The prosecutor alleged that Kola who was a domestic servant with the Mutana’s had conspired to kidnap the two children of her employers, ages 6 and 3.

Kola and Ekola had also demanded the sum of N2.5 million for their release after keeping them in captive for six days.

“The duo was traced by the account number provided by Ekola which was the account they asked that the ransom should be paid in,’’ Uwadione alleged.

The offences contravened Sections 2(ii), 3 and 7 of the Kidnapping Prohibition Laws of Lagos State, 2017.

The chief magistrate however, adjourned until Jan. 15 pending DPP advice. (NAN)