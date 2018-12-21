Court remands driver over assault on traffic LASTMA officer

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

A Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court has ruled that a commercial driver, Abiodun Olaogun, be remanded in Badagry prison for allegedly assaulting a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA officer.

Olaguna, who drove a Mazda bus with number plate LXD 556 XF was yesterday arraigned before the court on three count charges of traffic obstruction, resisting arrest and physically attacking a traffic official on duty pleaded guilty to all charges.

It was gathered that the driver allegedly assaulted a LASTMA officer, Oguntimehin Babatunde, at China town bus stop along Oworoshoki express road on Thursday.

While delivering his ruling, Magistrate Lateef Owolabi, reserved judgement on the case for 10th of January, 2019 and ordered that the accused be remanded at Badagry prison pending the judgement.

Commenting on the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olawale Musa condemned the action of the driver and other motorists who have made it habit of disobeying traffic rules and physically assaulting traffic officials when they are caught in the act. He noted that this unwholesome action was becoming too rampant and counterproductive to effective traffic management in the state.

Musa urged motorists to adhere to traffic rules for the state to enjoy seamless traffic often, assuring that despite the lawlessness of some motorists that LASTMA will not be cowed nor intimidated by the action of few that put personal interest over and above public interest.

The General Manager urged members of the public that feel aggrieved or find traffic officials with to be inimical to the ethics and ethos of the profession to report such the agency for immediate action instead of taking laws into their own hands.

It would be recall that the officials of the agency in recent times have suffered various attacks and death on duty across the State.