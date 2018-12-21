Court remands driver over assault on traffic LASTMA officer

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

A Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court has ruled that a commercial driver, Abiodun Olaogun, be remanded in Badagry prison for allegedly assaulting a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA officer. Olaguna, who drove a Mazda bus with number plate LXD 556 XF was yesterday arraigned before the court on three counts charge of traffic obstruction, resisting arrest and physically attacking a traffic official on duty. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

It was gathered that the driver allegedly assaulted a LASTMA officer, Oguntimehin Babatunde, at China town bus stop along Oworoshoki express road on Thursday.

While delivering his ruling, Magistrate Lateef Owolabi, reserved judgement on the case till January 10, 2019 and ordered that the accused be remanded at Badagry prison pending the judgement. Commenting on the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olawale Musa condemned the action of the driver and other motorists who have made it habit of disobeying traffic rules and physically assaulting traffic officials when they are caught in the act. He noted that this unwholesome action was becoming too rampant and counterproductive to effective traffic management in the state.

Musa urged motorists to adhere to traffic rules for the state to enjoy seamless traffic often, assuring that despite the lawlessness of some motorists, LASTMA will not be cowed nor intimidated by the action of few that put personal interest over and above public interest.