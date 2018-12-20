Court remands 4 farmers in prison custody for alleged murder

Ilorin – An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, remanded four farmers: Jimoh Bio, Juli Worutabiru, Usman Sandaro and Solomon Buge in prison custody for alleged killing of a co-farmer, Musa Alhassan.

Magistrate Funmi Adebola, ordered the remand of the accused at Okekura Prison Yard, Ilorin and adjourned the case till Jan. 3 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Adebayo Thomas, told the court that the accused persons were arrested following the information received from the wife of the deceased, Adisat Musa.

The prosecutor said the wife of the deceased disclosed that the accused armed themselves with guns and knives and stabbed her husband to death.

He said the accused persons killed the deceased and thereafter dispossessed him of the money realised from the sale of his farm produce.

Thomas said the accused inflicted injuries on the deceased’s brother, Tasua Ahmadu, when he was trying to protect his brother.

The prosecutor said that when the accused were searched, two Dane guns, one knife, two expended cartridges and a cash sum of N16, 000 were recovered from them.

He also said that the accused persons appeared before the court on a four-count charge of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, culpable homicide and inciting disturbance.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences contravened Sections 97, 221, 114 of the Penal Code Law and Sections 6(B), 2(1) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provision) Act, Cap. R 11 Law of Nigeria, 2004.

He prayed the court to remand the accused in prison custody pending the outcome of police investigation.