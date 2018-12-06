Court orders IGP, two others to pay N10m compensation over invasion of Kuku’s Ondo residence

Dayo Johnson Akure

A Federal High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state capital has awarded N10m damages against the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and two others for unlawful invasion of the residence of the former Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Amnesty and Niger Delta Affairs, Kingsley Kuku.



Delivering judgement, Justice Folashade Olubanjo who awarded the cost said the Police breached the fundamental rights of Kuku by invading his home and destroying his properties.

Olubanjo said by the police action, the applicant was unjustly humiliated.

She said the defence of the police was not acceptable to the Court and therefore the respondents should jointly pay the sum of N10m as damage to the applicant.

Kuku, through his Counsel, Atima. K. A and Co. had dragged the IGP and his men before the court over the invasion, praying the Court to declare the action of the action of the police, illegal, oppressive and unconstitutional

Representing Kuku at the Court, Egbekun Ebieritei, in a suit No FHC /AK/CS /61/18 had argued that the invasion of the police at the country home residence of Kuku was illegal

According to him, the Constitution of the country provides for arrest by the Police, upon suspicion of anybody who committed a crime and such person must be charged to court within a reasonable period.

The Judge however, ruled that the applicant was unjustly humiliated with the invasion of police to his residence and awarded N10m as damage against IGP and two others.

Recall that policemen from the Force headquarters in Abuja invaded the Arogbo Ijaw community in the Ese Odo council area of Ondo State in May this year.

They broke into the private residence and shot sporadically into the air to scare away the people of the community.

The policemen who searched all the rooms and upturned the beds were allegedly looking for documents to nail the former president aide.

His family members were reportedly harassed during the invasion and search of his house in his country home.