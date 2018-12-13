Court jails man 15 years for kidnapping Emzor boss’ sister

By Onozure Dania

Lagos— A Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere, yesterday, sentenced a man, Chidiebere Nwoye, to 15 years imprisonment for kidnapping one Gloria Emole a sister to the Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceutical.

Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo said the jail term is to start from July 13, 2013, when Nwoye was first remanded in prison custody.

The convict alongside three others, who are still standing trial, had on November 19, 2012, at about 8:30a.m., committed the offences.

The convict Chidiebere Nwoye, alongside four others Chukwunonso Victor, Ifeanyi Maduako, Obinna Nwankwo, and one Azeez, who is at large, were arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping preferred against them by Lagos State.

The Lagos State prosecutor, Dr. Babajide Martins, told the court during their arraignment that they kidnapped the victim, who was about leaving her house at 7, Unity Street, Ogudu GRA, Lagos.

According to the prosecutor, the offences are contrary to and punishable Under sections 297,295 (2) a and 269, of the Criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.

Chika was later released after a ransom of $70,000 dollars was paid.

Nwoye had opted for a plea- bargain, and the charge was amended to conspiracy and attempted robbery to which he pleaded guilty.