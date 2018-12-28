Cook, 35, pleads guilty to defiling 13-year-old girl

Lagos – A 35-year-old cook, Pius Ochang, who is standing trial before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday pleaded guilty to allegedly having carnal knowledge of a 13-year-old girl.



Ochang, whose address was not provided, was arraigned on a charge of defiling a minor.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Adeshina Adesanya, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 21, about 11.00 a.m., at Agbara Jesu Street, Oworonshoki, Lagos.

He said that the mother of the victim had sent her daughter to buy a washing detergent, but the child had taken longer than expected.

“Consequently, the mother decided to go in search of her daughter but saw her coming out of the room of the accused,’’ the prosecutor said.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adedayo, subsequently ordered the remand of the accused at the Ikoyi Prison and adjourned the case until Feb. 6, for a review of facts and sentencing. (NAN)

OAT/AOS/PIO