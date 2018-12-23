Confederation Cup : Silas’ brace lifts Enugu Rangers to next round

Abuja – Two goals in the first half by Bright Silas proved enough for Enugu Rangers as they overpowered Algeria’s USM Bel Abbes to qualify to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.



The first leg in Algeria a week ago ended in a goalless draw for the Nigerian flag bearers to progress 2-0 on aggregate.

The match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday saw Nippy winger Bright Silas scoring both goals for The Flying Antelopes who took the game to their visitors from the onset.

The former JUTH FC star opened scoring after six minutes before he doubled the lead in first half stoppage time after he was assisted by defender Isaac Loute.

The Algerians were reduced to 10 men on 90 minutes after one of their players Boualem received his second booking.

Rangers created the better chances, but poor finishing added with some resolute defending and good goalkeeping by the visitors denied them a bigger win.

Rangers now awaits its next opponent in the group stage of the Confederation Cup. (NAN)