Concert unites globe via gospel music

By Prisca Duru & Elizabeth Uwandu

The mammoth crowd at this year’s edition of The Experience music concert was overwhelming. The noise emanating from conversations, whistle and trumpets by the crowd was most deafening at least not until the musicians took their turns on the stage.

Themed ‘Jesus Our Peace’, the gospel music concert now in its 13th edition, has grown into a phenomenal platform not just for showcasing the best of both international and local gospel artistes but a platform fostering peace and unity in the country and across the globe. Most importantly, the concert is encouraging collaboration between the artistes.

Excitement began at the press conference which preceeded the actual concert on Friday, 7th December 2018 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. Aside having to watch and listen to each artiste address participants, the session tagged ‘Concept’, saw the singers, wowing their audience. They were each asked to either quote a scripture with the word ‘peace’ or a quick song improvised with same word.

Africa-American pop gospel singer Kirk Franklin proved he is talent personified as he thrilled everyone with a rapp on the subject. He sang about how ‘peace’ transcends to Abuja Akwa Ibom etc.

Planet Shakers, Don Moen, Donnie McClurkin, Eben, Chioma Jesus, Travis Greene, Mike Aremu, Glowreeyah, Timi Dakolo, etc, all dazzled those present. While Tope Alabi’s voice forced out goose pimples from listeners, Timi’s drew Kirk’s attention and we wouldn’t be surprised to see a collaboration between the two as Don Moen did with Frank Edwards.

The concert indeed, ended as an evening of edifying enjoyment as the constellation of the world’s finest gospel artistes lead the crowd into unrestrained praise and worship into God’s glorious presence.

Explaining the choice of theme, The Experience Convener, Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House On The Rock Church said, “The theme ‘Jesus our Peace’ is significant because it precedes a crucial election year. Despite many challenges Nigerians may face, we cannot afford to lose faith in God’s ability to turn things around for our good, choosing to see a bright future, the Nigeria of our dreams, one that we can proudly bequeath to the ‘next-generations.’

Above all, peace must be our ultimate candidate, regardless of the outcome of the elections – we all need to work together for a peaceful win.”

“The Experience is a significant contributor to both our National and State economies through tourism and its associated businesses.”, Adefarasin continued, noting .that “Entrepreneurs have developed and birthed various enterprises which substantially contribute to the economy in areas of human capital development, hospitality, commerce and industry.

“The Entertainment sector of the economy has also blossomed over the last 12 years of the Experience. This is evident as many of our indigenous gospel artistes who featured on its platform have become highly sought-after internationally, with significant changes in their personal economies. Several international collaborations between our home-based music ministers and their foreign counterparts have been birthed on this very platform.”