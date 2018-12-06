Commission plans rail, gas pipeline, power projects in S-East

By Michael Eboh

ABUJA—South East Regional Development Corporation, SEREDEC, yesterday, said it has identified over 80 projects for development in the South-East which include rail, gas pipeline, power and healthcare projects among others.

Ohanaeze youths resolve impasse as Obiora assumes leadership

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on its forthcoming South East Economic Summit Group, scheduled to hold in Enugu, between December 11 and December 12, 2018, chairman of SEREDEC, Professor Barth Nnaji said the projects are mainly private sector driven, adding that the group’s role was to facilitate the project.

He noted that the group is aware of the paucity of funds in the country, hence it is looking at ways to attract investors into the region by promoting well planned and bankable projects.

He said: “Because projects needed to be done, we have to find some other ways of doing them by attracting investors into the region. Investors only come if you have bankable plans.

“You have to have bankable plans which they can see that when they invest in them, they would work. That means that the people who are developing the plans have to have credibility and a credible plan, which is actually most important.

“The work which SEREDEC and others do is to support that plan, that is the investment and because we are talking about regional development, people can see that there is value, job creation, improving our environment among others.”