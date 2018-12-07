Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints launches `Light the World’ program

By ^Tony Nwankwo

As part of its awareness building for Christmas, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, weekend, launched its maiden program for Christmas, tagged “Light the World”; `Give as He Gave’”. This is in commemoration of the Birth of Jesus Christ, and an extension of its humanitarian and capacity building services to enlighten the world on the significance of Christmas.

The 4-Week program commenced with `Light The World’; to be followed by Light Your Community in Week 2. The 3rd Week has a theme: `Light Your Family’, leading to Christmas week with `Light Your Faith’ .

Over 120 Church Missionaries used the occasion to visit and interact with the less privileged in the society. They visited the Ikoyi Prisons, Kirikiri Prisons, Little Saint Orphanage, correctional centres and some old people’s homes. Wherever they went, they bore testimonies and goodwill messages; sang hymns, bringing gifts, sharing pamphlets and Lihonas to everyone.

Church sources said they use the occasions to extend a helping hand to society by renovating schools, provide medicare, water, bore holes, cleaning the environment and providing vaccines and drugs in hospitals.

Speaking on the programme, Church Leader, President Cornelius Tay, said Jesus Christ brought Light to the World, and urged the people to work in the Light of the Lord. “When you have this