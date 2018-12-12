Chukwueze targets African player of the year award

Villarreal rave of the moment Samuel Chukwueze says he is confident that in the nearest future he will end the drought that Nigeria has endured when it comes to lifting the award for the best player on the African continent popularly called the African Player of the Year award.

Kanu Nwankwo was the last Nigerian to win the award in 1999 and since then no other Nigerian player has won the award with Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohammed Salah the present holder of the award.

Chukwueze who starred for Nigeria at the 2015 U17 World Youth Championship where Nigeria emerged as champions is already setting his eyes on the award in the nearest future after his breakthrough at La Liga side Villarreal this season.

The 19 year old who has already made his international debut for the Super Eagles revealed his plans towards lifting the award in the nearest future.

“I am happy with my football at Villarreal. The La Liga is a very difficult league and I am happy to be playing among the best. It makes you to work hard and to improve your game, but my personal ambition is to win African Footballer of the Year.” Chukwueze said.

“To play for the Super Eagles is a dream come true, but the main dream, is to become a regular player in the team and help Nigeria to win many games in the future,” he concluded.