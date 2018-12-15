Chukwueze is Villarreal’s jewel – Coach

Villarreal of Spain fast-rising youngster, Samuel Chukwueze has been described a special jewel that must be carefully taken care of by the club.

This is the verdict of The Yellow Submarine’s new coach, Luis Garcia, after Chukwueze hit target for the club in the Europa League on Thursday night, and helped them get a 2-0 win against Spartak Moscow.

Garcia was full of awe, after Chukwueze scored the opening goal for his side at Estadio de la Cerámica, with the result helping them top Group G and secure a place in the knockout round of the Euro competition.

Chukwueze struck in the 16th minutes in the game, which saw Villarreal reach the round of 32 from Garcia’s first game, after taking over from Javi Calleja, who was sacked during the week after a poor run of results.

Calleja’s sack and the arrival of a new coach had opened initial fears that Chukwueze might get the chop under fresh tactics at the club, but that may not be the case, as Garcia admitted he was amazed with the Chile 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup gold medalist’s performance.

Garcia added that he had already head so much about Chukwueze’s ability and admitted he was delighted to see the lad justify all the hype.

The Villarreal gaffer said: “I was told about Chukwueze. He’s got speed, spark, he can dribble. He’s a jewel we have to take care of.”