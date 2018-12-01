Chukwu hails Super Falcons, says AWCON victory well deserved

Enugu – Former Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu, says the Super Falcons deserve to win the 11th edition of African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) in Ghana.

The Falcons won their 9th African title on Saturday after beating South Africa’s Banyana Banyana 4-3 on penalties at the 11th AWCON in Ghana.



The penalty kicks came after an all-action 0-0 draw following extra time play in the tension soaked match.

Chukwu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that the Super Falcons gave their best in the encounter which they also exhibited a lot of enterprise.

“It is a hard fought, won match for our Super Falcons.They played well within the over 120 minutes of the match and they deserve to win.

“I say congratulations to them and congratulations to Nigerians within and outside the country,’’ Chukwu said.

According to the former Captain of Green Eagles, the former senior male national team, now renamed the Super Eagles, the senior female national team has “done us proud once again”. (NAN)