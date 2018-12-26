Christmas: We thank God for blessings, gift of life – Mararaba residents

Residents of Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa state have expressed gratitude to God for being among the living to celebrate Christmas in spite of the financial difficulty in the country.

The residents, who expressed their feeling in separate interviews with newsmen on Wednesday in Mararaba, also expressed satisfaction with the celebration of the event in the area.

They said the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ had brought to them immeasurable joy, adding that it had further uplifted their spiritual obligation to God and strengthened their unity with other members of the society.

Mr Joel Ola, a civil servant, praised God for spearing his life and that of his family to witness the Christmas.

”Being alive to celebrate Christmas is a miracle which I will not take for granted because many people prayed to witness this Christmas but they are no more.

”Although this year is a bit difficult, with full of expectations which have not been achieved, we still have to give thanks to God for all his mercies. I am happy and I appreciate God, hoping that 2019 will be better,” Ola said.

Another resident, Mrs Victoria Simeon, a mother of three, told NAN that she was so grateful, especially the way the Christmas was celebrated without causality or bad news in the state.

Simeon stressed that in spite the hike in the prices of consumable and non consumable items, the people needed to appreciate God for the privilege of living to witness the occasion in peace and good health.

”I am happy because my children and I are not hospitalised, even though we had with little to eat and drink, we feel satisfied.

”Being in good health in this season is the most paramount thing, realising that many people are in the hospital, some helplessly,” she said.

Another resident, Justina Oni,who sells soft drinks said, her business witnessed boom during the festive period among other positive development in her life.

”People really patronised me before Christmas and are still patronising me as the celebration continues,” she said.

Mrs Esther Iretiola, another resident said,“I am so happy there is peace everywhere this festive season no tension like last year, people are going about peacefully and this is enough happiness,’’ she said.

NAN reports that the celebration was, however, marked in low key as many residents remained in doors.

Some traders who spoke with NAN lamented low patronage, especially in terms of shoes, textile and food items and blamed the development on the state of the nation economy and its multiplier effects on the people’s purchasing power.

Malam Abdullahi Kadiri, a rice seller in Nyanyan market said, ‘’It is unfortunate that sales are dropping drastically, these days, due to poor economy.“

He said that prices of various food items such as yam, potato, guinea corn, maize, vegetable oil, tomatoes had gone skyrocketed and above the purchasing capacity of the common man.

Also Madam Alice Adige, a textile trader, noted that most parents chose to buy second hand bags and shoes for their children.

Many travelers also bemoaned increase in transport fares in spite the stable price in the pump price of petroleum products, especially fuel.

A commuter, Mr Johnson Alabi said, “It is so unfortunate that transport fares have shot up, forcing people traveling to dig deeper into pockets while some have to change their plans.

NAN investigation showed that transport fare from Nyanya to Ilorin,m as at Wednesday, was N6,000 as against N5,000, to Ado-Ekiti attracted N5,500 as against N4,600 Nyanya to Jos was N3,000 as against N1,800.(NAN)