Christmas : Uzodinma reassures Imo students of quality education

Owerri – Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state, Sen. Hope Uzodinma has reassured students in the state of his commitment to quality education.



Uzodinma, who currently represents Orlu zone in the senate, disclosed this in a Christmas message by his director of student affairs campaign council, Mr Collins Ogbonna in Owerri on Tuesday.

According to him, “As we celebrate this year’s Christmas, let us not forget that what lies ahead of us as a state is better than what we must have experienced in the past.

”My avowed commitment to free and quality education with proper budgetary allocation of above 45 per cent in the annual budget is not a ruse or yet another vain political promise. My word is my bond,” he said.

He called on Imo people to remember the less privileged in society in the spirit of the season, adding that “As we exchange gifts, pray and visit loved ones, let us remember many others who cannot be with their families this time.

”Together we can show generosity to our neighbours and demonstrate the diversity that makes Imo the Eastern Heartland,” he said. (NAN)