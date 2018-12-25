Christmas : Ugwuanyi prays for peaceful, credible, violence-free elections

Enugu – Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on Nigerians to take advantage of the Christmas season to offer special prayers for peaceful, credible and violence-free general elections in the country in 2019.

Ugwuanyi, in a Christmas message signed by his media aide, Mr Louis Amoke, on Tuesday in Enugu wished all Nigerians a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

He urged them to continue to dedicate their lives to the service of God and the advancement of peace, unity and love.

The governor noted that Christmas is God’s gift to mankind to gain salvation.

He added that the celebration offers Christians a veritable opportunity to reciprocate His incredible act of love, by dedicating themselves to things that promote good virtues, peace, harmony and progress.

He, therefore, thanked Enugu residents for their unceasing prayers, goodwill, solidarity and support and reassured them of his ultimate resolve to continue to serve them selflessly, with the fear of God.

Ugwuanyi promised that he would continue to sustain the tempo of peace and good governance in the state.