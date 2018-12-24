Christmas : Tinubu urges Nigerians to treat one another with kindness, decency

Lagos – All Progressives Congress national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Monday in his Christmas message urged Nigerians to rise above their differences and treat one another with kindness and decency.

Tinubu, in Lagos, urged Christians and Muslims to recognise each other as part of the same human family and act as brothers, not antagonists.

”As we gather in our homes to celebrate the Christmas, let us take a moment to reflect on the true meaning of the season.



”Jesus Christ came into the world not that we may use his birthday as an excuse for festivities.

“He came into this world to teach and show us the best aspects of our common humanity and to point the way to spiritual salvation.

“He is known as the prince of peace but he came into the world not cloaked in temporal power or visible wealth.

“He came dressed in humility and in compassion for those whom society has tossed aside.

”Let us remember these things as we eat and drink on this day. Let us, on this day, resolve to help our fellow man a bit more than we have in the past,” he said.

According to him, it is easy to be good to family and friends, however, we must do better than this.

“We must strive to be kind and generous even when it is hard to do so.

”We must exercise tolerance regarding those who even oppose us and must douse hatred and conflict where we find it.

“As a Muslim, I understand that Jesus knew the road to our better existence and that his life was dedicated so that we may walk this path as well.

”Whether or not one is a practicing Christian or not, Jesus holds something value for us.

” His teachings are of a most ethical and humanitarian existence. To follow them will make of each of us a better person and to make of Nigeria a better nation,” he said.

Tinubu said Nigeria is a young and growing nation, still shaping its national identity and political culture.

” It would be easy for us to descend into the way of endless squabbling and mindless conflict, to seek power solely for the sake of holding power.

”But this is not how we build our nation. We must strive to serve the greater purpose.

”Whether Christian or Muslim, we must recognize each other as part of the same human family and must act as brothers not antagonists.

“There will always be things upon which we will disagree and differ. Such is the way of life. But we must always transcend these inevitable differences to treat one another with fundamental

kindness and decency.

”This is the real spirit of Christmas and this must be the spirit of the Nigeria we seek to build,” he said.

Tinubu wished all Nigerians a peaceful and happy Christmas, urging everyone to join hands to make the country a better land for all. (NAN)