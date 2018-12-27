Christmas: Testimonies, Affirmations flow as Emeneka splashes food Items, car to constituents

The Member representing Anambra East Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Pharm. Obinna Chris Emeneka (Ijele Omabala) in the Spirit of Christmas gave out a Sienna Bus, bags of Rice and other items to his constituents.

The guests made up of APGA Anambra east LGA working committee, 15 Wards Executive members, Chinemeze 2019 Support Group, Obinwanne Women Group, APGA Stakeholders, and many others were full of praises for their Performing Representative.

In their respective speeches while speaking on behalf of Local Government Working Committee, Ward Chairmen, Women Leaders, Youth Leaders and Secretaries , Speakers thanked “The People’s Legislator” for doing Anambra east proud at the State House of Assembly.

They extolled Hon. Emeneka’s humane and philanthropic spirit which they described as unprecedented and prayed God Almighty to continue to bless Ijele Omabala.

The recipient of Hon. Emeneka’s Sienna Bus (Achuba Chisco) who could not control his happiness thanked God for the rare gift of Hon. Emeneka to the people of Anambra east.

In his brief response, the quintessential Legislator thanked the joyous crowd for their open show of love and unflinching support for him. He charged them to continue to promote the prevailing peace in Anambra east.

The event ended with different cultural dances by Chinemeze 2019 Support Group (Women wing) and APGA Women Leaders.