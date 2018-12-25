Christmas: Saraki, Dogara, Atiku, govs, others pray for 2019 polls

By Our Reporters

SENATE President, Senator Bukola Saraki; Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara; presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, governors and other eminent citizens, yesterday, urged Nigerians to see Christmas celebration as an avenue to preach love and pray for a successful general election.

Christmas : Tinubu urges Nigerians to treat one another with kindness, decency

They also urged the people to seek the face of God for an end to the killings and ethno-religious divisions in the country.

Those who spoke were Governors of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa; Plateau, Simon Lalong; Rivers, Nyesom Wike; Anambra, Willie Obiano; Edo, Godwin Obaseki; Imo, Rochas Okorocha; Bayelsa, Seriake Dickson; Benue, Samuel Ortom, and former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Victor Ochei.

Others are Osun State governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola; Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, among others.

Saraki, Dogara

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, commended Nigerians for their resilience in the face of the challenges facing the nation, urging them to pray for improvement in the social, political and economic condition of the country.

He said: “I want to call on Christians in particular and Nigerians in general, to emulate the virtues of Christ, who through self-sacrifice brought salvation to humanity.

“This is a time for us to be our brother’s keeper, extend our generosity to one another and ensure that the less-privileged among us are not left out of the Christmas merriments.

“The upcoming election is another opportunity to lay a new foundation for the growth and prosperity of the nation and to banish poverty from the land.”

Similarly, Dogara stated that God’s solution to humanity’s problems is love, adding that embracing God’s love would put an end to the killings, ethnic and religious clashes and other evils that retard the growth and development of the country.

Atiku preaches unity

On his part, Atiku said: “Seeing that the essence of Christmas is that Christ came to earth to reconcile us to God, should we not, as beneficiaries of such divine reconciliation, reciprocate it by being reconciled with each other during this yuletide period and beyond?

“There are many divisions in our nation today and it is up to each and every one of us to inject the healing and unifying serum of love for our neighbours into the nation’s consciousness this Christmas.”

Okowa, Lalong, Okorocha

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, urged Christians to pray for peace, love, and unity of the country and total reconciliation with God and man.

The governor said: “The birth of Jesus Christ being celebrated at Christmas should be used to reconcile ourselves with God, promote peace, show love, and unity, including the display of the spirit of tolerance in the accomplishment of our vision of building a better state and country.”

On his part, Lalong, in his Christmas message, said: “As the 2019 general election draws nearer, political parties and their supporters should conduct themselves peacefully and engage in issue-based campaigns to avoid overheating the polity and causing crises.

“Without prayers, brotherly love, forgiveness, harmony, and tolerance, religion would be meaningless, while peace would be elusive in the society.”

Also, Okorocha said with the sincere prayers of Christians in the country, the nation could progress faster.

He called for prayers for leaders at all levels, especially for President Muhammadu Buhari, governors, local government chairmen, security agencies, priests and imams so that they could have God-given wisdom and knowledge.

Wike, Obaseki, Ortom

On his part, Governor Wike urged Nigerians to use this year’s Christmas to promote love, friendship, peace and reconciliation.

In a Christmas Message, Wike said the season exemplifies love.

He particularly urged Rivers people to use this year’s Christmas to erect platforms of love, peace, and reconciliation for the greater development of the state.

Obaseki, on his part, said: “Christmas season is an auspicious occasion to show love and reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, whose birth we are commemorating.

“As we celebrate with our friends, relatives, and neighbours, I enjoin you to spread the message of oneness, love, generosity, and hope for greater things as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.”

His Benue State counterpart, Ortom said: “Let us remember that we must have a state and its people for us to be called leaders. We must, therefore, promote decorum and harmony in our campaign speeches and activities, knowing that power belongs to God and He gives it to whomever He wills.”

Ochei, PDP, Oyetola, Dickson

In his felicitations, Ochei urged Nigerians to love one another, adding that the Christmas season should be seen as a period to promote the values that engender peaceful coexistence in the country.

PDP, in its message, said: “Nigerians should celebrate this year’s Christmas, focusing on the brighter future that awaits our nation under Atiku Abubakar as the next President and not on the current pessimism.”

In the same vein, Oyetola said: “We should allow Jesus’ message of love, peace and humble living to be our guiding light.

“I urge our citizens to continue to live in harmony because Jesus Christ is the Prince of Peace, with a message of peaceful co-existence among the people.”

Dickson in a statement by Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said only prayers can avert any negative plan by enemies towards the country.

Obiano preaches love

Governor Obiano urged Christians to strive to live a life that could enrich the lives of their neighbours by lifting up downtrodden and bringing succour to the afflicted.

On his part, Obasa urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance and sacrifice which made the life of Jesus Christ worthy of emulation.