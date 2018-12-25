Christmas: Practice justice, charity at all times, Archbishop Okeke tells Christians

lAs Ugwuanyi, Obi pray for peaceful, credible 2019 elections

By Chioma Gabriel & Nwabueze Okonkwo

AS Christians commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha Ecclesiatical Province and Archbishop of Onitsha Catholic Archdiocese, His Grace, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke; Governor Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Vice Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Peter Obi have charged Christians to always practice justice and charity in their life time.

In a Christmas message he delivered yesterday at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, Archbishop Okeke explained that all the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ were summarised in justice and charity.

He further explained that to practice justice, one has to give everybody an equal treatment, avoid lies, violence and grabbing what belongs to other people; while practicing charity means giving assistance to the less privileged ones among us, denying ourselves certain things to satisfy the needy and the poor.

According to the Archbishop, “Charity means giving our benevolence and depriving ourselves of that which rightly belongs to us and giving it out to those who need them more than we do, while Justice means giving people their rights and defending others to make them get what belongs to them.

“Lies, violence and grabbing can never bring us the desired peace no matter the angle we see it from. It is only when we give equal justice and right to all the people that we can have peace and that is the bane of our problems today in the country”, he stated.

Ugwuanyi prays for peaceful, credible, 2019 elections

In his message, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State called on Nigerians to take advantage of the religious event to offer special prayers for peaceful, credible and violence-free general election in the country.

The governor noted that Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus, God’s gift to mankind to gain salvation, offers Christians a veritable opportunity to reciprocate God’s incredible act of love, by dedicating themselves to things that promote good virtues, peace, harmony and progress.

He therefore, thanked Enugu indigenes for “their prayers, goodwill, solidarity and support” and reassured them of his “resolve to continue to serve them selflessly with the fear of God and sustain the tempo of peace and good governance in the state.”

Show love to the needy, Obi tells Nigerians

In a related development, the former Governor of Anambra State and the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi admonished Christians and all men of goodwill to use the occasion of Christmas celebration to extend the hand of love and care to the less privileged.

In a statement made available to the Press, Obi said: “Let us all thank God that we are here today to celebrate yet another Christmas, an occasion which as Christians we should use to remind ourselves of the commencement of the mystery of our salvation and the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ who is our way to eternity.”

Obi also charged Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect deeply about the pervading sadness in the country arising from difficulties affecting the world, including our country.

He said: “This period therefore actually calls for prayers and deep reflection and re-examination of the lives we have led up till this moment. The dictum of Socrates comes to mind here: ‘An unexamined life is not worth-living.“

Obi, who also took the opportunity to remind Nigerians about the coming general elections called on them to be vigilant and only vote for those with proven track records of performance, especially those who, through practical and demonstrable ways, have proved their capacity to create wealth and who have exhibited deep understanding of the economy,” which, according to him, were the bywords for Atiku/Obi candidacy.