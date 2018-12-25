Christmas: Oborevwori urges Christians to reflect on lifestyle of Jesus Christ

By Festus Ahon

ASABA— SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged Christians to reflect deeply on the lifestyle and teachings of Jesus Christ and shower love on one another.

Oborevwori, who splashed Christmas gifts on his constituents, leaders, party members and notable politicians in the state, also solicited support for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Speaker, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, said: “This is wishing all Christians Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year. Let us use the yuletide season to show one another love. In all that we do now and always, let us be honest with one another and feel the pains of one another.

“Let us use this occasion to reflect deeply on the lifestyle and teachings of Jesus Christ. We should at this season reflect on the lessons of the birth of Christ. Let truth and honesty reign in our hearts this season and always.”