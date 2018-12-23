Christmas not for merry making – FCT residents

Some residents of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have urged Christians not to be carried away by merry making during Christmas but to reflect on their lives, their neighbours and the nation.

A cross section of those interviewed by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Abuja said Christmas is also a period for reflection.

Mr Christopher Uche a member of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, said the birth of Jesus was the inauguration of a new kingdom of righteousness and peace.

“Jesus Ministry was a clear advocacy for a new world, a new humanity and a new civilisation characterised by reconciliation, justice, sacrificial love, peace, solidarity and prosperity.

“As we celebrate the yuletide, let us remember our brothers and sisters in distress and people living in volatile parts of our nation; let us continue to pray for peace and unity,” he said.

Christmas with inlaws

Mrs Felicia Ademowo, a member of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, urged Christians to turn to God in prayers for peace and progress to return to Nigeria.

“As we celebrate the yuletide, there is an urgent need for all to go back to God in prayers, the author of peace.

“We should confess our sins, repent and pray to God to return our nation back to the era of peace and progress.

“I pray that God who brought us this far to see the Christmas season will see us through to the New Year,” she said.

Mr Bulius Karagama of the Catholic Church Zone 111, called on the National Assembly to re-examine and pass more relevant bills that would adequately protect Nigerian citizens against all forms of brutality.

Karagama said the call become imperative in view of the many cases of assault reported in the country.

He said it was worrisome that some law enforcement agents who had sworn to protect the lives and property of the citizens, had allegedly turned against the very people they were meant to protect through acts of unwarranted brutality.

Mr Elijah Obepka of the Dunamis Church International said Christmas was a time for reflection “by asking ourselves if we are truly living for God, and how we are affecting the wellbeing of this nation.”

Obepka said it was time for Nigerians to reflect and appreciate the sacrifice Jesus Christ made for salvation.

“Nigeria needs genuine Christians; not religious people.

“It is therefore a moment of reflection and to reach out to our neighbours notwithstanding what they are worshiping or their religion.

“Christmas is a time for reconciliation, a time for Nigerians to put aside their differences, a time for those who are violent to put their violence aside and let peace reign because Jesus died a violent death so that we will live a peaceful life,” he said.

Also Malam Usman Akintola, a member of the Muslim Rights Concern, (MURIC), urged Nigerians to love, tolerate and forgive one another for peaceful coexistence.

Akintola appealed to Nigerians to spend the yuletide by praying for the return of peace to the nation.

He, however, urged religious leaders to set good examples by closing ranks and encouraging interfaith dialogue.

“We will continue to pray for the safety and wellbeing of all adherents of the Christian faith before, during and after Christmas.

“Nigerians should know that religion is expected to serve as a link among human beings.

“It should therefore not divide us, religion is therefore dry and incomplete where there is no love,” he explained. (NAN)