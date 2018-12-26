Christmas: Mimiko preaches love, felicitates with Nigerians

Former Governor of Ondo State and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for the 2019 Ondo Central Senatorial district elections, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has felicitated Christians and all Nigerians on the celebration of the 2018 Christmas.

The former Governor urged Nigerians of all backgrounds to celebrate peacefully and see the Christmas as another opportunity to beseech God for peace and peaceful co-existence in the land.

Mimiko, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, John Paul Akinduro, called on Nigerians of diverse faith to show more love towards one and another, “as we celebrate yet another season of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, I call on all to make good use of the season to show love to the needy in the society and pray for our dear nation as we approach the 2019 general elections”. He said

The ZLP senatorial candidate, who said no religion preaches voter apathy, urged the people of Ondo Central Senatorial district and Nigerians not to allow their religious belief hinder them from actively participating as voters in the 2019 elections, warning that failure by believers of all faith to exercise their civic rights may spell doom for the progress of the nation.