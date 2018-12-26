Christmas: Free transport beneficiaries thank Ugwuanyi

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—Indigenes of Enugu State who benefitted from Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s free transportation to return to the state for the festive season have poured encomium on the governor for his magnanimity and commitment to the wellbeing of the people of the state.

The returnees, who returned safely, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for making it possible for them to be home to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with their loved ones, recalling that the governor extended the same gesture to them last year.

The visibly excited indigenes, after they were formally received by the Managing Director of Enugu State Transport Company Limited, ENTRACO, Mr. Bob Itanyi and his team, stated that they had a smooth journey and appreciated God for the safe trip.

The beneficiaries asked God to bless the governor and also prayed for his re-election in 2019.