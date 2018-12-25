Christmas fiesta and why Ortom must apologise to Fulanis

Ortom has devoted much energy into negative profiling of the Fulani ethnicity and campaign of calumny against an entire race. Gov. Ortom is also a cattle rearer and has the highest number of cattle in Benue state.

The wisdom of casting aspersion on the Fulani tribe is difficult to understand. In fact herding is a livestock business practiced by all ethnicities in Nigeria and the world. But how Ortom has reduced the problems associated with cattle herding in Benue or Nigeria to an exclusive Fulani affair baffles endlessly.

In pursuit of this agenda against the Fulani, Ortom has contrived an array of antics to de-market the Fulanis and promote his 2019 re-election project. He consciously defames the Fulanis by branding them killers, murderers’ and invaders on annexation of the ancestral lands in the Benue valley. The Governor cannot justify any of these claims beyond the peripheral entrepreneurial and political values he has crafted to service his selfish motives.

So, quite ironic, he vilifies President Muhammadu Buhari, as a Fulani; but courts another Fulani man, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who he is serving as his 2019 campaign Co-ordinator, North Central Zone.

Every day, he knows what is reeled out from his camp is baseless propaganda against Fulani.

Former Governor of Benue State and Senator, representing Benue Northwest Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen. George Akume has reiterated at several fora that Gov. Ortom’s Livestock Guards, led by a “repentant” Alhaji Aliyu Tashaku Is causing problems in the state.

Elsewhere, Sen. Akume had thundered that when Tashaku was arrested with five others over the killing of two catholic priests and 17 parishioners in Mbalom, Gwer East LGA of Benue; charged to court and remanded in prison custody, the tempo of the herders clashes in Benue waned to point of vanishing.

How Tashaku regained his freedom after months of incarceration remains a mystery. But barely three weeks after his release, the herders and farmers clashes in Benue resumed again. It blends too perfectly to be assumed as coincidence.

Akume has ceaselessly prodded Gov. Ortom to answer this fundamental question. But the Governor shirks each time he is confronted. The best he has ever done are threats to drag Sen. Akume before Ijir Tamen, (the Tiv Supreme Assembly). But a conscience haunted by guilt has not freed him to embark on such a futile exercise.

Many may not understand. But in the aftermath of the herders-farmers crises of Benue people in Guma and Logo LGAs on New Year Day, January 2018, pressure groups and originators of the anti-open grazing law like MAFO and VINTIM sent out an appeal to all Tiv people to desist from consumption of beef from Fulani cattle, as subtle protest against the gruesome killings.

This voluntary rule has been substantially obeyed throughout Tiv land. It has gravely reduced the market of cattle in Benue state. The profit decline to cattle rearers has been impactful.

That Ortom has not attempted to answer the questions posed to him by Sen. Akume over Tashaku is worrying. And it is gleaned from the reality that as a Governor who cannot pay salaries and pensions (including select payments in December 2018) and his zero rating on capital projects, reelection for him is glaringly elusive.

Therefore, blackmailing the Fulanis, an entire race over killings to gain public sympathy for his reelection bid is no big deal. The truth would continue to saunter into the open to illuminate hearts.

By Prince Enenche

Enenche wrote from MAKURDI, Benue State.