Christmas break: Rangers players to come back stronger-Official

Enugu Rangers expect their players to come back from the Christmas break stronger and better for the season ahead.

Accordiong to Rangers International Football Club media officer, Norbert Okolie players are expected to be fresh and focused on the task ahead.

Rangers’ management released the players and the technical crew to celebrate Christmas with their families and loved ones.

“The break was due to the club’s good outing at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and to ensure the club continued its good work in 2019.

“We want the players to meet their loved ones and come back stronger, fresh and with a positive mind set for the year 2019 challenges.

“Rangers have a heavy schedule ahead of them and want to keep pace with it as we have the ongoing CAF competition, Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and the Aiteo/ NFF football matches to prosecute.

“The players are human and needed to see their kids, parents and well wishers above all receive parental blessing,” he said.

Okolie said that the club management wants the best for the players and that the management gave the seven days break owing to the busy schedule of the club.

“The break would have been more but for the busy schedule, the players have to meet up with heir preparations for the ongoing continental league matches and the league which commences on January 2019,” Okolie said.

The spokesperson thanked the club management for its gesture to the players and technical crew.