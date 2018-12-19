Christmas: 9-yr-old Little Miss Nigeria, Mmesoma takes succor to beggars, motherless babies

By Victor Arjiromanus

Ahead of the Yuletide, 9-year-old Little Miss Nigeria, Queen Mmesoma Ikuagwu, has taken to the streets of Lagos to feed beggars and the less privileged, in partial fulfillment of her pet project.

Speaking to Vanguard at the commencement of her project, ‘Voice for the Voiceless,’ Queen Mmesoma, who hails from Bende LGA, Abia state and a Basic 5 pupil of Delphi international school, Lekki , Lagos state said she designed the project “to touch lives of the less privileged in Nigeria through a new platform.”

Queen Mmesoma was accompanied by friends from her school and members of her “Voice For the Voiceless team.” She paid a visit to the Destitute Home, Okobaba, popularly known as Beggars colony, Lagos; Friends of Jesus Orphanage; Lions village motherless babies home and others.

Queen Mmesoma distributed cooked food and drinks, toiletries, cloths and food condiments.

Addressing them, she said, “you all are wonderful people and you are just like every other child in the world. You can be whatever you want to become in life if you are determined to be. Don’t be discouraged by where you are today or by your conditions.”

“My heart goes out to you all, and that is why I am here to spend time with you. I love you all, and will continue to do everything within my powers to support you.”

Responding to newsmen on the choice of her project, she said, “I feel bad when I watch people suffer, and it pains me. We can make life much easier and better if, from what we have, we can give to those who do not have.”

“I know, as a child, I can do very little, but with the support of my parents, friends and school, it has been possible.”

“After giving the gifts I brought, I feel like part of my pet project has been fulfilled because it is to be the ‘Voice for the Voiceless’ and all these people are part of it,” she said.

Queen Mmesoma has received several awards including Wonder kids award for beauty and style, and an award for her project, “Voice of the voiceless.”

It would be recalled that queen Mmesoma became little Miss Nigeria at an event organised by the Little Miss Nigeria project in August this year.