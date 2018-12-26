Chrismas: FCT residents decry absence of food vendors

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have expressed worry over absence of food vendors during the yuletide.

A cross section of residents interviewed by newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja,said the situation had resulted in hardship as they needed to refill their stomach every time of the day.

Malam Abdullahi Musa, a petty trader in Gudu said he was only able to take tea and bread on the Christmas day due to the absence of food vendors in the area.

“Tea and bread is not my favourite food but I have to take it because there is no food around,” he said.

Musa, therefore, appealed to food vendors to open for business and serve their customers who have cause to stay away from home and pursue their legitimate businesses.

A vulcaniser in Utako market, Mr John Ishaya, said he was not surprised at the absence of food vendors, noting that absence of food vendors on Christmas day was not unexpected judging by the mood of the moment.

“For me being a bachelor, I will just beg them to open for business because the nature of my job does not allow me to go back home and cook food.

“And, you know, we always experience this kind of situation during festive period because most of the women selling food here are Christians and they always close shop during the yuletide.

“ Now I don’t have choice, any food that comes I will eat it,” Ishaya said.

Also speaking, a fuel station attendant in Lugbe, Miss Suwaiba Sani, said absence of food vendors did not bother her since she always prepared her food for her lunch every day from home.

“Personally, I don’t have problems with food vendors around because as a woman I always prepare my food for myself before I leave my house