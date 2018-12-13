Chiamaobi Anyaso: Hope for Bende people

By Arjiromanus Victor

Solace may finally be coming the way of Bende people of Abia state, as renowned businessman and philanthropist, Dr. Chimaobi Anyaso is set to take over the House of Representative seat for Bende in the forthcoming 2019 General elections.

Dr. Anyaso, founder, New Nigeria 2019(NN19) and Flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for federal House of representatives, Bende, has no doubt won the admiration and goodwill of his people and others outside his community. This is not unconnected from the numerous roles he plays towards the development and betterment of humanity. Little wonder, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), endorsing Dr. Chima through its Vice President, Prince Chibuike Echem, described him as ‘a friend of young people, whom we believe in. His involvement with the youths and teens through his programs and activities has improved many. Chima is a name to reckon with, especially in the South east.’

An astute lover of quality grass root education. Records has it that Dr. Chima, in 2008 established an ultramodern tuition free Nursery and Primary school in Bende, which meet the Universal Basic Education’s (UBE) standard. His zest for qualitative education led him to inviting an award winning educationist and facilitator, Mr. Zachary Bijesse from New York, who trained and shared innovative teaching techniques with teachers in his Ihuoma Anyaso Foundation.

His undying passion for improving lives of those around him made him introduce the ‘Chima Anyaso free Medical care Program’, a periodic free medical outreach across Bende Federal constituency which provides free medical treatment to over six thousand adult citizens across villages and communities, including pediatric care for children. This is not included among his other developmental and skill acquisition projects he made available for people within and outside Bende

Describing and relating the unquestionable vigor and prowess of Dr. Chimaobi to him, executive governor of Abia, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu said; ‘Chima and I have a common heritage of hard work, resilience, and never say die. We are members of a big family of people who will never give up on Abia’

Having established a stint for hard work and strong antecedence in the private business sector over time, Dr. Anyaso, believes, it is time to delve into the public domain and pursue an unquenchable impact in the lives of a larger society. He told journalist at his manifesto presentation in Lagos; ‘I have paid my due in the private business line, now, I am going to the public sector to help and develop my people, if I was able to succeed in the private sector, I believe that I will succeed in public sector.’

‘ Bende is where I was born and I have been doing a lot of charity and giving life to the people. I want to take it further by going to the Federal House of Representatives, to add to what I have already done.

He said; ‘I am the new face of politics in Nigeria and I am going out with everything new and totally different. I am not going to be like some old politicians who have disappointed the people, I will make sure I empower young people to take over the political space, because that’s the only way this country can move forward’

What more can a people ask for?