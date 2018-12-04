Chevron to deworm 45,000 children against parasitic infection

By Jimitota Onoyume

CHEVRON has flagged off a deworming programme to wipe out parasitic infection among 45,000 children in Delta State this year.

General Manager, Policy Government and Public Affairs (PGPA), Mr. Esimaje Brikinn said the children would get “ safe and effective medicines produced by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Limited , adding that they would be educated on how to avoid reinfection through personal hygiene.

“I am excited to be at this important occasion of a deworming exercise for school children in Delta State. This exercise is one of several health intervention programmes undertaken by the joint venture as part of its contributions to the ongoing efforts at building a healthy nation with focus on children. With this program we are making provisions to deworm about 45,000 children between the ages of six and 12,” he said.

Chairman, Warri South Local Government area, Dr. Michael Tidi, said the local government will provide its facilities and support hands for the exercise.

He said: “We will be very willing to make our facilities and medical personnel available for the implementation of the deforming programme.”