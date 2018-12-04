Chevron Oil Spill: Community women petition Buhari

The Aja-Omaetan Community Women Council in Warri North Council Area of Delta State has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, his wife, Aisha, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu and others, over alleged threat by Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, to evict them from the area claiming not to recognize them.

They also alleged in the petition dated November 28, 2018 and signed by the Council President, Madam Marice Aro; Woman Leader, Madam Philita Ebrohimi and Secretary, Mrs. Helen Agungugbe respectively that CNL has promised to continue to pollute their environment and disenfranchise them in the forth coming 2019 general elections.

Aja-Omaetan has reported two incidences of oil spillage from Chevron Dibi RMP 14 Facility resulting from equipment failure to National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA wherein a Joint Investigation Visit, by NOSDRA officials, the community representatives and Chevron.

The first spillage occurred on October 31, while the second one happened on November 7, 2018 with NOSDRA advising Chevron to change the failed equipment. Instead it decided to clamp the leaking point that later failed a second time.