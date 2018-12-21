Chelsea eye third straight win against Leicester

Chelsea head into their Premier League encounter with Leicester City on today looking to record their third successive win in the top flight.

English Premier League results

The game will represent the 113th competitive meeting between the two clubs, with Chelsea recording 56 wins in comparison to 25 victories for Leicester. Leicester famously defeated Chelsea to end Jose Mourinho’s second spell at the club, but that remains the Foxes’ only win over the Blues in 16 attempts.

Chelsea have registered 13 wins and two draws during that period, with their last defeat against Leicester in West London coming in September 2000. Sarri will recall the players who missed out against Bournemouth, with David Luiz, Marcos Alonso, Jorginhoand N’Golo Kante all likely to feature in the tea

Hazard will start having shaken off the knock which saw him limp off at Brighton, while Giroud should get the nod in attack.