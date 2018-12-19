Champions League: Neymar 100 percent fit to wreck United

Neymar has confirmed he is “back to 100 per cent” after an injury-hit 2018 – and is already looking forward to Paris Saint-Germain taking on Manchester United in the Champions League next year. The Brazil international suffered a fractured foot in a game against Marseille in February and while he returned in time for the World Cup, he could not inspire his country to progress beyond the quarter-finals.

“Coming back and getting to play alongside and be with your team-mates is always great,” Neymar told PSG’s official website.

“It was a pretty sad situation, with my injury and then our defeat at the World Cup, but you need to draw inspiration from such episodes and come back to focus on new objectives.

“I think it was a tough start to the season, but it was very important and the work we did was excellent. Now I feel back to 100 per cent.

Mbappe hoping everything ‘clicks into place’ for PSG in Champions League

“It was tough to adapt to my return to competition and playing matches after my injury and the operation. But now I feel really good.”

And Neymar is relishing a last-16 European meeting with United, who have appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the remainder of 2018-19 following the departure of Jose Mourinho.

The first leg takes place at Old Trafford on February 12 before they meet in the return fixture on French soil on March 6.

“The coach has changed and it will be a different playing style – they’re in the process of changing things up – but we know the quality they have.

“I love the big matches and it’s always a pleasure to play in them. I’m very happy to be taking on Manchester United.”