Champions League: Liverpool must produce results, Kloop insists

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists it is time to put right the wrongs of their inconsistent Champions League campaign.

Three away group game defeats have left the Reds needing to beat Napoli either 1-0 or by two clear goals at Anfield tonight.

The on-the-road rot began in Naples where Klopp’s side controlled much of the game only to concede an added-time winner to Lorenzo Insigne.

They have since lost to Red Star Belgrade and Paris Saint-Germain away from home to leave them in third place in Group C facing a win-or-bust – with certain caveats – home game against the Italians.

“We knew it after the Napoli game that that was not good enough. Belgrade was not better. Paris was an okay away game, in the Champions League you can lose against PSG in their stadium,” said Klopp.

“We gave them a proper game but we lost it. So far at home we are good, we have to be even better to night.

“I told the boys, I really think if nothing special happens with referee decisions, we get tonight what we deserve.