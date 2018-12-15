Champions League draw guide: Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester to face who in knockout stages?

Who can Premier League sides face in last-16?

Modric rewarded for ‘wonderful year’, says Solari

Manchester City

Potential opponents: Atletico Madrid, Schalke, Ajax, Roma

Best scenario: Schalke

Worst scenario: Atletico Madrid (Pix Sterling, Pix Griezmann)

Manchester United

Potential opponents: Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Porto, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid

Best scenario: Porto

Worst scenario: Barcelona (Pix Courtinho, Pix Lukaku)

Liverpool

Potential opponents: Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Porto, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus

Best scenario: Porto

Worst scenario: Juventus (Pix Ronaldo Pix Mane)

Tottenham

Potential opponents: Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Porto, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus

Best scenario: Porto

Worst scenario: PSG

When is the Champions League draw?

The draw will take place on December 17 in Nyon, Switzerland.

It will start at 12 noon and the draw will be streamed on the UEFA website.

We will bring you all the action when it takes place.

Who is in the Champions League draw?

.Borussia Dortmund (seeded)

.Atletico Madrid (unseeded)

.Barcelona (seeded)

.Tottenham (unseeded)

.PSG (seeded)

.Liverpool (unseeded)

.Porto (seeded)

.Schalke (unseeded)

.Bayern Munich (seeded)

.Ajax (unseeded)

.Manchester City (seeded)

.Lyon (unseeded)

.Real Madrid (seeded)

.Roma (unseeded)

.Juventus (seeded)

.Manchester United (unseeded)

How does the Champions League draw work?

Quite simply, the eight group winners are seeded while the runners-up are not.

Teams from the same group or country cannot be drawn together meaning City, United, Liverpool and Tottenham will not face each other.

When are the Champions League last-16 games?

The ties will take place on February 12/13 or February 19/20, with the second legs being played on March 5/6 or 12/13.