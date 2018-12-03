CGEEE raises fund to support girl child education, women empowerment

By Maxwell Tochukwu

A non- governmental organization, the Centre for Gender Equality, Education and Empowerment (CGEEE), has hosted an annual fund-raising dinner to seek support for beneficiaries of CGEEE Scholarship Initiative (CSI).

The fundraising was aimed at ensuring security of girl child education and women empowerment in Nigeria.

According the organization, CSI was launched to target young girls from rural communities, orphanages and internally displaced persons in IDPs camps to provide education scholarships which covers; tuition, books and welfare including medicals, transportation, feeding, clothing and other incidentals.

The Founder/Host, Mr. Timipre Wolo in her address said the rationale behind providing a comprehensive scholarship program is to ensure that the girls remain in school, having become victims of circumstances they had no control over, saying it is sad to note that these young girls who should ordinarily be in school are actually assigned the responsibilities of fending for themselves.

“As the federal government has directed that all IDPs return to the villages, the truth is most them have nothing to go back to, so our concern at the CGEEE are the girls; most of whom are being married off, molested, raped and in many cases end up with unwanted pregnancies.

“CGEEE has singlehandedly self -funded all its activities since establishment in December 2017, and however for sustainability purposes it is expedient for us to strategically engage well-meaning Nigerians and donors who share the same values for girl child education and women empowerment.”

Wolo maintained that education is a vital tool for sustainable development and that with quality education, anything is achievable irrespective of your status at birth.

The CGEEE as part of its plan to expand the scope for women empowerment, also organised a mentorship initiative named Queen Arise, tagged: “Discover, Believe, Take Charge” to join hands with partners in creating opportunities and enabling environment for women to start, grow and thrive their business.