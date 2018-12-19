Catholic Bishops to politicians: Stop seeking election prophecies from priests, pastors

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has warned political contestants against seeking prophetic prediction of their political futures from priests and other pastors.

CBCN President, Archbishop Augustine Akubeze, gave the warning in a strongly worded statement issued to reporters on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, such prophetic predictions by men of God are dangerous to the survival of democracy because of their potential to stir propaganda and whip sentiments in ways that could derail the march towards a peaceful and credible general elections in 2019.

He warned: “ Our politicians should know that their obligation is towards the electorate, the Nigerian people.

“Politicians must avoid going to seek the outcome of election from priests and pastors. They should go on campaign and let the Nigerian people know what they are capable of delivering.

“When politicians go to the Church, they should seek prayers from the priests and men of God to help them fulfil political manifestoes that will bring peace, justice and prosperity to all Nigerians.”

The Archbishop, who also noted that politicians in order climes look at opinion polls to recalibrate their message, stressed that “the pulpit is not the place to insult or praise politicians. The Church must remain non-partisan.