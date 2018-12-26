CAS celebrates Christmas with troops, charges them to remain focussed

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has charged Nigerian Air Force (NAF) frontline troops to remain focused while maintaining the highest level of vigilance and combat readiness to guarantee the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.

The CAS gave the charge on Tuesday, 25 December 2018, while hosting troops of the Air Task Force (ATF) Operation Lafiya Dole to a Christmas Day luncheon in Maiduguri.



The luncheon, which has become a tradition in the NAF, is held during major festivities to appreciate the troops and alleviate the pains of their inability to celebrate with their families.

According to the CAS, such get-togethers also help to foster comradeship while providing an avenue to commend the efforts of all those involved in the fight against insurgency.

Speaking further, the CAS, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP) NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Muhammodu Mohammad, expressed delight to be in Maiduguri to celebrate with the troops.

He reminded them of the need to sustain their efforts in order to ensure lasting peace and stability in the Northeast and other parts of Nigeria.

According to him, “we all are aware that so much is at stake for us in this war against insurgency.

A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director, NAF Public Relations and Information quotes the CAS saying “As such, we cannot allow ourselves to be taken unawares”.

“While thanking God for his mercies and keeping us alive to see this celebration, I appreciate all your efforts and that of our families for their unending support”, he added.

The CAS also seized the opportunity to thank President Muhammadu Buhari, for providing the resources that enabled the NAF to effectively perform its constitutional roles.

He pledged the determination of the troops to reciprocate by remaining disciplined and exhibiting the highest level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Earlier in his welcome address, the ATF Commander, AVM James Gwani, expressed the gratitude of officers and men of the ATF to the CAS for his commitment to the morale and welfare of the personnel as well as for providing the necessary facilities and enabling environment that ensured effective and efficient mission accomplishment all through the year.

Apart from the officers and airmen/airwomen and civilian staff of the ATF, the Bulama and some other members of the host community of Gomari were also present at the Luncheon. A similar event is scheduled to hold in Yola on Boxing Day.