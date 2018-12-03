Carsbazr successfully auctions Banky W’s range rover for over N2Million

Carsbazr, Nigeria’s pioneer car retail service specialising in verified locally used cars from Cars45 has held its 26th live auction over the weekend.

The live auction held in Lagos at Circle Mall, Lekki, with a recorded success of over 20 cars auctioned at fantastic prices.

Among the cars successfully auctioned was Nigeria’s renowned R&B star Banky W’s 2008 Range Rover Sport.

The car is a key part of Nigeria’s pop culture history as it has appeared in more music videos and movies than any other vehicle in Nigeria.

The bid for the Range Rover started at 750,000 naira and it was keenly contested till it successfully closed at 2.3 million naira.

Aimed at raising awareness for two charities of his choice, all proceeds from the car will go to The Pink Oak Cancer Trust and the Vocational School for the Blind.

Speaking after the auction, Banky W said: “Cancer is a sting. I know how it feels. We can make the world a better place by giving. It’s an obligation we all need to commit ourselves to.

“The proceeds of this car will be split in two with 50% going to the Pink Oak Trust for cancer patients and the other 50% will go to the vocational school for the blind.”

Bidders responded with so much enthusiasm and excitement and every car put into the auction was sold but not without a tough bidding fight with some cars generating as much as 20 contesting bids. The atmosphere was quite fun and competitive!

“I thought it was a joke until I saw myself paying 1.8 million for a 2013 Honda Crosstour, it’s a dream come true and I really appreciate Carsbazr for this great opportunity,” said Mr Yemi Adesanya, a participant who won a Honda Crosstour at the auction.

The Cars45 & Carsbazr partnership aims to transform the Nigerian automobile industry. The objective of the Live Auction is to ensure that every Nigerian with the hopes of buying a car can get one at an affordable price and along with a detailed inspection and background check.

According to Head of Operations at Carsbazr, John Egwu “the goal is to ensure that every week, we are creating and bringing value to the society as we provide a channel where verified locally used cars are sold at great market prices.

“If you are looking to get a great deal, Carsbazr is the place to be. Through our live auction, we are creating an environment where everyone in Nigeria can comfortably own a car”.

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer of Cars45, Etop Ikpe said: “Overtime, we’ve always been about creating value in the automotive industry, making it easier for people to buy cars.

“From the success of today’s event, it is obvious that people enjoyed the experience, the transparency in the auction and of course the price as well.

“To show our continued commitment to giving back, we will also be adding the sum of N500,000 to the 2.3M successfully raised for the charities.”

The Carsbazr Live Auction has been running every Saturday for the last 3 months in strategic locations across Nigeria – Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

Subsequent auctions will hold at Amuwo Lot (December 15) and Surulere Lot (December 22). Interested participants can follow @carsbazr on instagram or visit www.carsbazr.ng for more information. You can also visit our lots across Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja to enjoy discounts worth up to 30% on all cars.