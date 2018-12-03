Cardinal Arinze to preside over award ceremony for Obiano

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—FRANCIS Cardinal Arinze, Prefect Emeritus of the Congregation for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments at the Vatican, will lead the Mass preceding special awards by the Catholic Church to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and two leading Anglicans in the state, Chief Obi Adimora, and Barrister Chidi Amamgbo at the Christ the King Parish, Umuezeawala, Ihiala on Saturday.

Chairman of the planning committee for the event, Professor Chuka Chukwube and the secretary, Architect Martin Nwabineli, said the ceremony would be chaired by Mr.Edwin Enwegbara, a former President of the Nigerian Water Association.

According to the committee, the three persons were being recognized for working for the good of all in the society, regardless of social differences.

ANAMBRA SOUTH: It’s time to elect competent leaders – Ukachukwu

The statement said: “In the case of Governor Obiano, for instance, the whole nation is proud of how he led Anambra State to give former Vice President Alex Ekwueme, a most befitting funeral which lasted for days early this year despite the fact that they belonged to different political parties.”